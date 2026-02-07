UNDATED (WJON News) -- Three people are in custody after an assault near Garrison on Friday. The Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office says they responded to a home near the Mille Lacs and Crow Wing County line south of Garrison regarding an assault.

Sheriff Eric Klang says upon investigation, a 20-year-old male was found during a traffic stop in Mille Lacs County and air-lifted to a medical facility.

A search warrant was executed at a home on Edgewater Circle in Crow Wing County as part of the investigation as well. A 19-year-old male was arrested on suspicion of first-degree assault, and two juveniles were arrested in connection with the case.

The Sheriff's Office says the case remains active, and the condition of the 20-year-old victim is not known at this time. The Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office is being assisted by the Minnesota Bureau of Investigation (BCA), and the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe Tribal Police Department.

