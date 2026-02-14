Sherburne County Crash Leaves Man Injured But Safe
PRINCETON (WJON News) -- A Princeton man was hurt after crashing his pickup in Sherburne County on Saturday morning.
The incident happened on Highway 169 at Rum River Drive in Princeton shortly after 7:30 a.m.
The Minnesota State Patrol says 45-year-old Jason Roth was northbound on Highway 169 when he left the roadway and crashed.
Roth was taken to Princeton Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
The State Patrol was assisted by the Sherburne County Sheriff's Office, Princeton Police Department, Princeton Fire Department, and North Memorial EMS.
