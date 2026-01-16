SOUTH SIDE TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- An Annandale woman was killed in a head-on crash on Thursday evening.

The incident happened on Highway 55 just west of South Haven at about 5:25 p.m.

The Minnesota State Patrol says 63-year-old Bette Nelson was driving her car eastbound on Highway 55 while a semi truck was westbound. The vehicles collided at the intersection of Reardon Avenue NW.

Nelson was killed in the crash.

The semi driver, 57-year-old Steven Johnson of Hastings, and his passenger, 46-year-old Curtis Watkins of South St. Paul were both taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

