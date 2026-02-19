MILAN, ITALY (WJON News) -- A St. Cloud State University athlete will be bringing an Olympic medal back to campus with her.

Women's hockey player Laura Zimmermann won a bronze medal on Thursday, skating for her home country, Switzerland.

Zimmermann is just the second active player, and the fifth overall in program history, to win an Olympic medal. She's also one of four Huskies to be a two-time Olympian.

Switzerland beat Sweden 2-1 in overtime to win the bronze medal.

Team USA won the gold medal with a 2-1 overtime win over Team Canada in the final game.

Zimmermann is a redshirt junior on the St. Cloud State team.

A record eight players with ties to the St. Cloud State University Women's Hockey team played in this month's Winter Olympic Games in Italy.

