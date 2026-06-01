Minnesota's biking season is underway, kids! Grab your pedal bike or charge up that eBike battery for three upcoming biking events -- all with good eats along your ride.

Eat specialty pizza slices, beers and ciders with the Tour De Luce' , Saturday, June 6th.

, Saturday, June 6th. Crush your craving for caramel rolls with the Caramel Roll Ride , Saturday, June 13th.

, Saturday, June 13th. Munch on local fruits and pastries during the Tour of Saints , Sunday, July 19th.

TOUR DE LUCE' FREESTYLE BIKE TOUR -- TWIN CITIES

SLICES AND SIPS

This is a weird and wonderful plan-your-own-adventure ride involving all eight Pizza Luce' restaurants throughout the Twin Cities. (Sorry, Duluth -- your Pizza Luce' is just too far away to be included in this fun ride.)

If you see all eight Twin Cities stores -- and I've done this a couple times -- you could ride between 70-and-80 miles (though I think we did it with some careful planning for less than that.)

Registration is $40 and includes coupons for your food and drink. You'll get that through a Digital Passport --- your golden ticket to:

pizza

snacks

beers and ciders

and soft drinks on the day of the ride.

The passport also has GPS mapping to help you get to your next Pizza Luce'.

Start at one of the stores, munch on huge specialty pizza slices including gluten free, vegan and vegetarian choices. Grab some beers (including NA), ciders and other snackie snacks.

You can check the menu for each of the stores for what they'll be serving and when.

Here's the thing, though -- whether your's a newbie or an advanced distance rider, no problem. Decide how far you want to pedal that day, use the Digital Passport to find the restaurants you want to visit and map your course. Most Pizza Luce's are 4-5 miles apart.

PRO TIP : Not all the snacks or pizza types are available all day. Check the menus for times and remember breakfast pizzas are only available from 8-10 am, specialty all-day slices from 10 am to 4 pm and beers/ciders/soft drinks are available from 8 am to the end of event.

This is a rain or shine event.

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CARAMEL ROLL RIDE -- ALONG THE LAKE WOBEGON TRAIL

HOW SWEET IT IS!

What's better than getting out on the bike, leisurely touring through scenic fields and woodlands on the Lake Wobegon Trail and sampling some of the most declious caramel rolls around?

Not much.

Why caramel rolls? What better way to get those carbs in for a fun ride?

The Caramel Roll Ride marks the beginning of the biking season with this event that let's you choose how far you bike -- and how many caramel rolls you sample.

Start in Albany. And then pick a route:

go east to Avon, Collegeville or St. Joseph

or go west to Freeport

or ride north to Holdingford and its covered bridge, then on to the Soo Line Trail to Bowlus and Blanchard Dam on the Mississippi.

See all the mileages and options.

Caramel rolls and other treats are available at all rest stops.

PRO TIP : The earlier you hit a rest stop, the better the selection in caramel rolls.

The Caramel Roll Ride is held in partnership between the Lake Wobegon Trail Association and Stearns County Parks. The Trail Association raises donations and proceeds from this and two other cycling events to help fund the trail's upkeep.

You can register online OR at the event.

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TOUR OF SAINTS BIKE TOUR -- ST. JOSEPH, COLLEGEVILLE, LAKE WOBEGON TRAIL

Jerry Hass Jerry Hass loading...

IN GOD'S COUNTRY

Ah, the Tour of Saints, billed as "not a race, a heavenly little ride," is centered around the "Saints" -- St. Joseph, the College of St. Benedict, St. John's University -- you get the idea.

Again, you pick your distance (18, 35 and 50-mile routes) and start pedaling.

There are four courses to choose from this year -- including a new Lake Wobegon Trail 50-mile route.

PRO TIP : If you like hills (or if you're on an eBike where hills aren't that big of a concern) the traditional Tour of Saints routes offer plenty of rolling hills through the countryside. Hills not your thing? The Lake Wobegon Trail is old rail line and is flat.

This is a supported ride, meaning the SAG wagon is a rollin' until 2 pm and will help with getting you and your bike safely back to your vehicle if something breaks down. And a variety of bike shops and vendors will be on hand at the the College of St. Benedict to help with any last minute adjustments or gear needs to get you on your course.

Now, if you're like me, you pedal for the rest stops at these events. Not just to rest but to eat the local goodies.

And all the rest stops have lots of food and drinks.

For example:

The Cold Spring rest stop features all sorts of fresh pastries from Cold Spring Bakery, as well as fruit, snacks and drinks.

Another stop at Collegeville Orchards features all sorts of local fresh fruit, chilled drinks and amazing cookies.

For those heading up the Lake Wobegon Trail spur, the always fun oasis-on-the-trail Art in Motion gallery and cafe serves as a rest stop. In addition to the free snacks and drinks there, you can purchase ice cream, sandwiches, coffee and more.

If you want to make sure you're there bright and early for the 6:30 to 8 am open check-in, check out housing accomodations at St. John's University.

When your ride is over, the party continues at Bad Habit Brewing in downtown St. Joseph with plenty of great beers and snacks for purchase.