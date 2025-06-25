Cycling is experiencing a renaissance.

It's always been a popular outdoor activity. It's a great way to get some exercise. It's cost effective. And it's environmentally-conscious.

And with the advancements in more comfortable bikes, lighter components and electric-assist bikes, more of us are hitting the trails on the weekends AND commuting to-and from work during the week.

In fact, Minnesota is ranked #3 for bike commuting in a new study by the bicycle and e-bike insurance company, Velosurance.

The study looked some key indicators for how friendly Minnesota and the other states are for bike commuting, including:

infrastructure quality

safety regulations

and public investment

The study considered each state's miles of bike lanes, traffic fatalities and federal funding in considering which states foster the most supportive environments for cycling commuting.

The study found Minnesota is a national leader in investing in commuting by bicycle.

In fact, only Vermont (#1) and Oregon (#2) did better than Minnesota.

A study spokesperson observed, "The research highlights that Minnesota is the third-most bike-commuter-friendly state due to its comprehensive and well-funded approach to bicycle infrastructure, safety, and policy integration."

The study scored each state on a 100-point scale, divided into:

Ridership Score (30 possible points)

(30 possible points) Infrastructure Score (30 points)

(30 points) Road Law and Safety Score (15 points)

(15 points) Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) Funding Score (25 points)

Ridership Score

Minnesota got a 10.3 out of 30 points for cultivating "a resilient cycling community of 13,619 bicycle commuters." That's a lot of people ditching their cars in commuting.

According to a study spokesperson, “The data suggests that the state consistently creates the most welcoming conditions for cyclists by prioritizing comprehensive bicycle infrastructure, meaningful safety laws, and sustained federal funding. With 13,619 bike commuters, Minnesota speaks volumes about how a vibrant cycling culture can flourish with the proper support."

Infrastructure Score

The Land of 10,000 Lakes has spent a lot of money on infastructure for biking. The state's robust network of bike lanes, off-trail lanes and what the study calls "a well-integrated tranportation system that caters to both recretational and daily riders." Minnesota earns 22 points out of a possible 30 for infrastructure.

Road Law and Safety Score

Minnesota received a perfect score for its road laws and safety record, underscoring "Minnesota commitment ot protecting cyclists on its roads." 15 out of 15 possible points.

FHWA Funding Score

The Gopher State designates $5.32 per capita in federal transportation funding to support bike commuters. While there's room for improvement, that was good enough to give Minnesota a 12.31 score out of 25 possible points.

MINNESOTA'S TOTAL SCORE -- 59 out of 100.

Researchers single-out Minneapolis as being one of America's top cycling cities.

The Mill City's Midtown Greenway is pointed to as a big reason why Minneapolis is so highly-regarded. On top of the city's vast bike trails and paths, the Greenway -- a dedicated 5.5 mile bike highway through the city -- sees tens-of-thousands of riders every year.

Is Minnesota a model for bike commuting for the rest of the nation?

Study researchers believe so.

In fact, a spokesperson wrote, "Minnesota demonstrates that the United States has enormous potential to become a truly bike-friendly nation. By learning from this significant success, other states can unlock the benefits of reduced traffic congestion, improved public health, and stronger local economies, proving that cycling is not just a lifestyle, but a wise investment in our collective future.”

Here's how the Top 10 states ranked.

Rank - State -- Points out of 100

1. Vermont -- 64.76

2. Oregon -- 62.52

3. MINNESOTA -- 59.00

4. Alaska -- 53.86

5. West Virginia -- 52.75

6. Massachusetts -- 51.98

7. New Hampshire -- 50.94

8. Washington -- 48.16

9. Wisconsin -- 47.51

10. Idaho -- 47.22

You can see all the data used in ranking all the states.

The study was conducted by Velosurance, a specialty provider of bicycle and e-bike insurance that offers comprehensive coverage designed specifically to address the risks associated with the cycling lifestyle.

And here's the detailed methodology that went into this study.