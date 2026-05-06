BECKER (WJON News) -- The United States Postal Service has announced a plan to bring a post office back to Becker.

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The Postal Service has initially identified Lot 1 at the corner of Highway 10 and Edgewood Street Southeast as a new location. They say that if this location is not adequate or an agreement cannot be reached with the landowner, the Postal Service will consider other sites.

Back in October, Becker's Post Office at 13974 1st Street Southeast closed due to the loss of the lease at that building. Becker's postal services were then moved to Monticello.

Read More: Becker Post Office Closes This Week: What Residents Need To Know |

The Postal Services anticipates providing the same services at the new location as were previously provided at the old location. They plan to continue services at the Monticello Post Office until the replacement facility is open.

History of Minnesota Twins' Managers Everyone knows Tom Kelly managed the Twins to their only two World Series Titles, but have you ever wondered who the most successful Twins' Managers were? Check out the history of managers for the Minnesota Twins below, along with their records. Gallery Credit: Minnesota Twins