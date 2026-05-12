LITTLE EMILY LAKE (WJON News) -- A 19-year-old college student drowned on Tuesday afternoon after the boat he was on capsized near Crosslake. The Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office says they received a call from a 19-year-old man at about 12:30 p.m. saying that the paddle boat he was on had capsized on Little Emily Lake, about 11 miles southwest of Crosslake.

The Sheriff's Office says the man said that he and two women were in the water when the call was abruptly disconnected. First Responders arrived on scene to find both a 20-year-old and a 22-year-old woman, who told them that the man had not returned to shore. Crow Wing County Boat and Water, along with Dive Team members, started a search, and at about 3:00 p.m., they found the 19-year-old man's body in about 23 feet of water.

The Sheriff's Office says all three people were college students visiting the area. One of the women was taken to the hospital with injuries due to cold exposure. None of the names of the individuals involved has been released.

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