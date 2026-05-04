Elderly Man In Custody After Shooting in Crow Wing County
CENTER TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- An elderly man is in custody after a shooting in Crow Wing County on Sunday Night. The Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office says they received a call around 9:20 p.m. about an 18-year-old man being shot during a domestic disturbance with a family member in Center Township, which is about 12 miles Northeast of Brainerd.
Authorities say, upon arriving at the scene, they found an adult man suffering from a gunshot wound. The suspect was still inside the home. Members of the Crow Wing County Tactical Team and crisis negotiators were called in, and after talks, the suspect peacefully surrendered.
The suspect, a 72-year-old Merrifield man, is being held at the Crow Wing County Jail awaiting charges. The victim was airlifted to North Memorial Hospital with non-life=threatening injuries. The suspect's and victim's names have not been released.
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