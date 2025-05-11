Crow Wing County Crash Claims Life Of 18 Year Old Driver

Crow Wing County Crash Claims Life Of 18 Year Old Driver

PHoto courtesy of the Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office

UNDATED (WJON News) -- One person is dead and another is in critical condition after a Friday morning crash near Cross Lake. The Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office says they responded to a three-vehicle crash at around 8:20 in the morning.

AM 1240 WJON logo
Get our free mobile app

The Sheriff's Office says a dump truck was going north on County Road 1, and an SUV was turning onto County Road 1 from southbound County Road 66 when they collided. Meanwhile, a 2nd SUV, which was also turning onto County Road 1 from County Road 66, was hit. Authorities say life-saving measures were performed on the 18-year-old driver of the first SUV, but despite efforts, the driver was pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger in the front seat of the first SUV was airlifted to the hospital in critical condition.

A second passenger was taken to the hospital by a private party with what authorities believe were non-life-threatening injuries. The names have not been released pending notification of family members, and the crash remains under investigation by the Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office and the Minnesota State Patrol.

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

 

Take a Fall Walk Through Bob Cross Nature Preserve

 

COLLEGEVILLE ORCHARD, ACTIVITIES, ANIMALS AND FUN!

 

14 Ridiculous Bad Google Reviews of the Minnesota Renaissance Festival

Filed Under: County Road 1 Crash, County Road 66 crash, crosslake, crow wing county sheriff's office
Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, Newsletter, St. Cloud News

More From AM 1240 WJON