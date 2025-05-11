Crow Wing County Crash Claims Life Of 18 Year Old Driver

UNDATED (WJON News) -- One person is dead and another is in critical condition after a Friday morning crash near Cross Lake. The Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office says they responded to a three-vehicle crash at around 8:20 in the morning.

The Sheriff's Office says a dump truck was going north on County Road 1, and an SUV was turning onto County Road 1 from southbound County Road 66 when they collided. Meanwhile, a 2nd SUV, which was also turning onto County Road 1 from County Road 66, was hit. Authorities say life-saving measures were performed on the 18-year-old driver of the first SUV, but despite efforts, the driver was pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger in the front seat of the first SUV was airlifted to the hospital in critical condition.

A second passenger was taken to the hospital by a private party with what authorities believe were non-life-threatening injuries. The names have not been released pending notification of family members, and the crash remains under investigation by the Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office and the Minnesota State Patrol.

