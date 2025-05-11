Governor Walz Has Successful Fishing Opener In Crosslake

CROSSLAKE (WJON News) -- Governor Tim Walz took part in two days of activities to celebrate the 77th Annual Governor's Fishing Opener this weekend. On Friday, the Governor participated in walleye stocking on Big Trout Lake and joined a group of students at the Crosslake Recreation Area to present a Fishing Day Proclamation, do some fishing, and highlight youth education efforts on conservation and water safety.

He also visited the National Loon Center and Bayview Lodge, met with area mayors, and took part in a community celebration. On Saturday, Governor Walz and Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan joined the opening day launch ceremony before doing some fishing on Crosslake. The Governor had a successful day, reeling in three Northern Pike.

After fishing, the Governor and Lieutenant Governor joined anglers for a shore lunch. Governor Walz says, "there's no better way to kick off summer than by heading out on the water to participate in Minnesota's number one outdoor activity, fishing." The Governor's Fishing Opener has been a tradition since 1948 and was designed to promote the development of Minnesota's $4.4 billion fishing industry.

