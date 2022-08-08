Mankato To Host Fishing Opener

ST. PAUL -- Next year’s Minnesota fishing opener is coming to Mankato.

Governor Tim Walz announced the 75th Annual Minnesota Governor’s Fishing Opener will move to Mankato on May 12th and 13th.

I am incredibly excited to bring the longtime tradition of the Governor’s Fishing Opener to Southern Minnesota and my hometown of Mankato. This region is home to an extraordinary diversity of fishing opportunities on over 100 lakes and rivers. I look forward to celebrating the unique tourism and outdoor opportunities that the region has to offer.

It’s the fifth time the opener has been in Southern Minnesota since 1948, and the first time Mankato has played host to the event.

Lauren Bennett McGinty is the director of Explore Minnesota.

Spring is a great time to visit Mankato. Explore Minnesota looks forward to working with the Mankato team to promote the impressive variety of things to see and do in this vibrant community throughout the year.

Before the pandemic, Minnesota tourism boasted a $16.6 million impact on the leisure and hospitality industry.

The Minnesota Governor’s Fishing Opener is organized by the Governor’s Office, Explore Minnesota, a volunteer host committee, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, and the many sponsors that make the event possible.