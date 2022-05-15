Governor’s Fishing Opener Kicks Off Season in Cass Lake [PHOTOS]

CASS LAKE -- Fishing season is officially underway in Minnesota.

This weekend Governor Tim Walz and Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan celebrated the annual Governor’s Fishing Opener on Lake Winnibigoshish in the Chippewa National Forest.

Get our free mobile app

On Saturday they fished with Leech Lake Chairman Faron Jackson, Sr., and guides Tom Neustrom and Rory Haaland. Walz hooked a 21-inch walleye and then released it back into the water.

Other events in the two-day celebration included Radio Row, visits highlighting outdoor and hospitality industries, a launch ceremony, and a walleye shore lunch.

The event has been a Minnesota tradition since 1948.

6 of the Best Feelings You Only Get at the Start of a Minnesota Summer