STILLWATER (WJON News) -- The fishing opener took place on Saturday, with anglers from all over the state taking part. Governor Tim Walz held the 78th Annual Governor's Fishing Opener in Stillwater.

Governor Walz brought in three fish.

The Governor hooked two Walleye and one White Bass during his outing. In addition to the fishing, Governor Walz and Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanigan held an opening day launch ceremony before heading out onto the St. Croix River with other legislative leaders. Afterwards, they joined fellow anglers for a shore lunch.

Governor Walz says Minnesota has world-class fishing, and we don't take that for granted. He says the state has made major investments to enhance outdoor recreation by updating infrastructure, restoring lakes and streams, and supporting outdoor education.

Office of Governor Tim Walz & Lt. Governor Peggy Flanagan Office of Governor Tim Walz & Lt. Governor Peggy Flanagan loading...

On Friday, the Governor joined the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) Commissioner and fisheries staff for trout stocking at Browns Creek Nature Preserve, and also took part in a youth fishing event with Stillwater students to highlight conservation and water safety. He visited small businesses and a Stillwater community celebration as well.

The Governor's Fishing Opener has been a Minnesota tradition since 1948 and was designed to promote the development of the state's $4.4 billion fishing industry. It is considered the kick-off to the summer tourism season. Travel and tourism generate roughly $16.6 billion in hospitality and leisure sales in Minnesota annually.

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Office of Governor Tim Walz & Lt. Governor Peggy Flanagan Office of Governor Tim Walz & Lt. Governor Peggy Flanagan loading...

Office of Governor Tim Walz & Lt. Governor Peggy Flanagan Office of Governor Tim Walz & Lt. Governor Peggy Flanagan loading...

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT

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LOOK: Record Fish Caught in Minnesota Stacker compiled a list of fishing records in Minnesota from Land Big Fish. Gallery Credit: Stacker