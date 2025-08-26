ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- The city for the 2026 Governor's Fishing Opener has been chosen. The 78th Annual Governor's Fishing Opener will take place on the St. Croix River in Stillwater on May 8th of next year. It will be the first time Stillwater has hosted the opener. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) says the St. Croix River offers quality fishing for a variety of fish, including walleye, muskellunge, white bass, smallmouth bass, and more.

There are four public water access points along the lower St. Croix to provide anglers with quick entry to the river. Governor Walz says Stillwater is a beautiful and historic town, and he is excited to bring the opener to the banks of the St. Croix. The Governor's Fishing Opener started in 1948 as a way to promote the development of Minnesota's recreation industry and serves as a kick-off celebration for the summer tourism season.

