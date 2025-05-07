TSM STC TSM STC loading...

WOW! We have gone straight to summer full throttle this weekend with sooo much to do in St. Cloud and all around the state. The Weekender has our top 5 events for you below, but there is oh so much more.

As everyone is aware, it is fishing opener weekend here in the great state of Minnesota. Fisherman, pack up your gear and hoagie sandwiches for your fun day on the lake. Don't forget about Mom while you are out, though. When will the powers that be figure out they can save a lot of arguments by getting Mother's Day and the Fishing opener off the same weekend? I think we got my dad in some trouble back in the day by making him take us out to fish.

If you are hungry for a movie marathon, Parkwood Theatre has you covered. They will hold a Hunger Games (ha ha see what I did there) Marathon on Saturday. Watch all four movies back to back to back to back starting at Noon. Speaking of movies, opening this week is the horror movie Clown in the Cornfield, Josh Hartnett's thriller Fight or Flight, the action-packed Shadow Force, and yet another version of Romeo and Juliet.

The Ledge kicks off its season with Brantley Gilbert on Friday night. It looks like a nice night to get out and enjoy some outdoor music. There are still plenty of tickets available as of Wednesday. If music isn't your thing, check out the Circus Spectacular on Wednesday at the River Lakes Civic Arena in Richmond with shows at 4:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.. You can get FREE tickets for the kids at Richmond area businesses like A&W, Totally U on Main, and City Hall.

Finally, don't forget about St. Cloud Restaurant Week starting up on Sunday. The event runs through May 17th, and Parrothead Paradise - A Jimmy Buffett Show at the Paramount Center for the Arts on Friday night. Check out The Weekender's picks below, and if you know of an event or have an event you would like included in The Weekender, email us here.

