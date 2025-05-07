Get A Big Bite Of Fun With The Weekender
WOW! We have gone straight to summer full throttle this weekend with sooo much to do in St. Cloud and all around the state. The Weekender has our top 5 events for you below, but there is oh so much more.
As everyone is aware, it is fishing opener weekend here in the great state of Minnesota. Fisherman, pack up your gear and hoagie sandwiches for your fun day on the lake. Don't forget about Mom while you are out, though. When will the powers that be figure out they can save a lot of arguments by getting Mother's Day and the Fishing opener off the same weekend? I think we got my dad in some trouble back in the day by making him take us out to fish.
If you are hungry for a movie marathon, Parkwood Theatre has you covered. They will hold a Hunger Games (ha ha see what I did there) Marathon on Saturday. Watch all four movies back to back to back to back starting at Noon. Speaking of movies, opening this week is the horror movie Clown in the Cornfield, Josh Hartnett's thriller Fight or Flight, the action-packed Shadow Force, and yet another version of Romeo and Juliet.
The Ledge kicks off its season with Brantley Gilbert on Friday night. It looks like a nice night to get out and enjoy some outdoor music. There are still plenty of tickets available as of Wednesday. If music isn't your thing, check out the Circus Spectacular on Wednesday at the River Lakes Civic Arena in Richmond with shows at 4:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.. You can get FREE tickets for the kids at Richmond area businesses like A&W, Totally U on Main, and City Hall.
Finally, don't forget about St. Cloud Restaurant Week starting up on Sunday. The event runs through May 17th, and Parrothead Paradise - A Jimmy Buffett Show at the Paramount Center for the Arts on Friday night. Check out The Weekender's picks below, and if you know of an event or have an event you would like included in The Weekender, email us here.
READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:
- Animals Come to Earth In Latest From Inside Up Games
- Red Carpet To Celebrate Anniversary With Big Event This Fall
- New Family Achievement Center’s Mission Is To Provide Hope
- Pine Grove Zoo Ready For A Big 2025 Season
- New Speed Limit For Farm Equipment On Minnesota Roads
- Vinyl Fans Gearing Up For A Holiday-Like Weekend
- 1
Free Airplane RidesSt. Cloud
Off you go into the wild blue yonder on Saturday. Head out to the St. Cloud Regional Airport with the kids for FREE airplane rides for children ages 8 -17. The kids will get to meet the pilots from the Young Eagles (EEA 551) who volunteer their time for the rides. The pilots will explain to the children what they will see and do, how planes work, check out aeronautical charts, and learn about the instrument panel all before going up in the air. Pre-registration is required at eaachapter.org
Saturday: 9:00 a.m. - Noon
- 2
Food Truck FestivalSt. Cloud
Head over to Tenvoorde Ford on Saturday for their 2nd Annual Food Truck event. Over a dozen area food trucks will be on hand to sample delicious grub from. All the trucks are locally owned or have a local connection. Plus, there will be activities for the kids, crafts, a pop-up flower shop to get those last-minute Mother’s Day gifts, and more. FREE to attend.
Saturday: 11:00 a.m. start.
- 3
Palm ReadingSt. Cloud
Have you ever wanted to have your palm read? No, not painted red like the old joke, but by an actual palm reader. One of the most experienced palm readers in the country, Christopher Stock, will be at Mind Body & Spirit Books & Gifts doing palm readings for $2 per minute. Find out how long your life line is, or how about your love line, and find out how much luck you have.
Friday: Noon – 6:00 p.m.
- 4
Songkran FestivalMinneapolis
Visit the state capitol grounds for the FREE Songkran festival. The festival is a cultural experience for all, showing how Thailand and other Southeast Asian countries celebrate New Year's. The event has souvenir boutiques, authentic food vendors, live music, dance performances, and, for the daring, the Sunday papaya eating contest.
Saturday: 11:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.
Sunday: 11:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.
- 5
Sculpture Garden Art FairMinneapolis
You can see fabulous outdoor sculptures while also checking out art from Minnesota artists at the 2nd Annual Minneapolis Sculpture Garden Art Fair. There will be over 160 artist booths along with a botanical market, crafts, food, music, and more. The Sculpture Garden is one of the Twin Cities' most popular parks, showcasing over 60 sculptures, including the iconic Spoonbridge and Cherry.
Saturday: 10:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.
Sunday: 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.