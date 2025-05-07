Spotlight: Jimmy Buffett Tribute Band at Paramount Theater

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A fun band with a cool vibe will be on stage this Friday at the Paramount Theater.

Parrothead Paradise - A Jimmy Buffett Show is on stage at 7:30 p.m.

It's hard to find anybody who doesn't love a song or two by Jimmy Buffett. We're going to have a lot of fun. It's all about the Caribbean flair, Margaritaville, Cheeseburger in Paradise, you know all the songs. It's going to be a lot of fun.

Tickets are still available for the show.

Paramount Theater Executive Director Gretchen Boulka says other shows on stage this month include a Somali dance troupe, an aerial performance, and a tribute to the Everly Brothers.

Boulka says they are signing up kids right now for their popular summer arts camps. They start on July 7th and go through August 8th. The camps for ages 7 to 14 are generally a week long.

The Paramount also reminds residents about the art on the walls. Right now, the Boys & Girls Clubs are featured on the main level, the lower level has art on display from SCSU students, and there's a featured artist in the Gallery St. Germain.

