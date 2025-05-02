St. Cloud Beer Wins Gold Medal At World Cup

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A beer brewed here in St. Cloud is considered the best in the world in its category.

The World Beer Cup handed out its annual awards Thursday in Indianapolis.

Pantown Brewing Company's Coffee Cream Ale won Gold in the coffee beer category. Co-owner Mary Czech says it's a beer they partner with Muggsy Lauer on to create.

A handful of other Minnesota breweries are also award winners this year. Paddlefish Brewing Company in St. Peter won Gold in the Historical Beer category. Arbeiter Brewing Company in Minneapolis won Gold in the German-Style Pilsner Beer category. Lakeville Brewing Company won Silver in the German-Style Altbier category. Hackamore Brewing Company in Chanhassen won Silver in the Dessert Stout or Pastry Stout category.

The Brewers Association announced the winners at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis in conjunction with the Craft Brewers Conference and BrewExpo America. Throughout 14 sessions spanning seven days, a panel of 265 judges from 37 countries evaluated 8,375 entries from 1,761 breweries and cideries across 49 nations.

