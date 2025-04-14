Matt Love Dancing For Greater St. Cloud Public Safety Foundation

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- St. Cloud's Fire Chief is one of this year's community dancers in the Women's Fund Dancing With Our Stars event. Matt Love has been in St. Cloud for about 3 1/2 years now.

St. Cloud Fire Chief Matt Love

He's raising money for the Greater St. Cloud Public Safety Foundation and its Women In Leadership Program.

Our focus is education for women who are entering the public safety field, police officers, firefighters, EMS as well as leadership education for them to rise through the ranks and be leaders in public safety.

Love says this platform is a great opportunity to raise both money and awareness about the Public Safety Foundation.

Just awareness of what the foundation does, 365 days they are always out there doing stuff. The more our community knows what they do and supports initiatives like the COP House and the other bigger stuff the more we can get them involved and support public safety.

Capitalizing on his last name, they've started the "Share Our Love" campaign working with St. Cloud Subaru. He also has a big event on May 22nd called "Dancing Under The Stars" fundraising gala.

This is our large fundraiser. We'll have food from local chefs, we will have live music and dancing, and we'll even have some of your public safety professionals serving and bartending. A really fun night celebrating public safety and raising some funds for the foundation.

Matt Love and Savanna Bain

You can buy your tickets to that event from Matt Love or the Public Safety Foundation. Love's dance partner is Savanna Bain. Their style of dance is contemporary jazz. Love says they've been prating their routine several days a week.

Matt Love and Savanna Bain

The winning dancer will earn an extra $15,000 for their charity. Final scores are based 60 percent on fundraising and 40 percent on their dancing ability.

All six of this year's community dancers and their charities will be featured on the WJON News @ Noon Show in the coming weeks prior to the live event.

The Dancing With Our Stars live event is on Monday, June 9th at the College of St. Benedict. Tickets are on sale now.

