Tri-CAP Encouraging You to Keep Applying for Energy Assistance

WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- Earlier this week, the Minnesota Department of Commerce announced they expect the Energy Assistance Program to run out of money in the coming weeks.

Tri-CAP is the agency in charge of distributing those funds to residents in Stearns, Benton, Sherburne, and Morrison counties. They are encouraging residents to continue to apply for heating assistance until they get word from the state to stop.

So far this heating season, Tri-CAP has helped nearly 6,700 households. In a normal year, they typically help about 7,600 households. Grants can range between $200 and $1,400.

Executive Director Colleen Orne says statewide numbers are similar.

On a state level, so far we've served over 107,000 households. Half of those folks are 60 or over, and one in six of those households have children in the home that are six and younger.

The federal funding level so far this season is similar to previous years at about $112 million, but Minnesota was scheduled to receive another 12 to 13 million yet this spring, which is the money that's in limbo.

Energy Program Manager Dona Ramler says with the Cold Weather Rule ending on April 30th they are busy right now with applications for crisis funding.

Right now we're busy with crisis applications with households that may be past due or a disconnect or in need of a delivery of fuel.

Crisis funding can be up to $600 per household.

They say they have had regular conversations with their state partners with all their federal funds since early January.

If you are in need of heating assistance this spring, they encourage you to fill out an application the sooner the better.

