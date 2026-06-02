ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The St. Cloud City Council has voted down a plan to build a supportive housing complex near St. Anthony's Catholic Church.

The council voted 4-3 to deny the 40-unit apartment complex west of 25th Avenue North. Center City Housing was looking to build the complex at the site after a previous location was scrapped in 2025.

The property has long been used as additional off-street parking for St. Anthony of Padua Church. Occasionally, it's also been used to sell Christmas trees.

Center City Housing currently runs a permanent supportive apartment for single adults in East St. Cloud called River Heights. The proposed building would have offered the same services.

The proposal would have created apartment units for extremely low-income people who were previously homeless or experiencing mental health, chemical dependency, or other disabilities.

The public hearing drew mixed opinions on the project, with some community members showing support for the project while others opposed it for various reasons, including its proximity to the Central Minnesota Montessori School and residential neighborhoods.

LOOK: These are the richest women in America From self-made businesswomen to heirs of wealthy American dynasties, these are the 50 richest women in America, compiled from Forbes data by Stacker Gallery Credit: Madison Troyer

LOOK: 50 Famous brands that no longer exist Stacker compiled a list of more than four dozen famous consumer brands that no longer exist, consulting sites such as TheStreet, Good Housekeeping, and Eat This, Not That!, along with numerous throwback sites dedicated to consumer brands. Gallery Credit: Liz Barrett Foster