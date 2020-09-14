West St. Cloud Development Seeking City Council Approval

ST. CLOUD - The plan to develop an underutilized area in west St. Cloud could get approval Monday from the St. Cloud City Council.

Developers are requesting a site plan approval to allow a 6,000 square foot single-story commercial building with three drive-thru lanes along with another 5,000 square foot single-story commercial building. The applicant is also asking to include low intensity food establishments as a potential permitted use.

The three-acre property has frontage on County Road 4 and also borders Ridgewood Road, Rilla Road, and Elbow Lane.

A year ago the city rezoned the property from residential to commercial. Specific building plans are not available yet and future tenants are not known.

Jay Vogel of Bradbury Stamm Construction says they are working with the owners to develop the property with the intention of a spring start for construction. He says they are working on the design of the site and buildings to complement the neighborhood. They are also working with Kate Hanson at Granite City Real Estate with potential tenants.