St. Cloud Offers Up Survey For Future Downtown Development

St. Cloud Offers Up Survey For Future Downtown Development

City of St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- St. Cloud leaders are updating their comprehensive plan to focus on improving downtown.

The St. Cloud Downtown Plan will be a blueprint for the future with a focus on St. Cloud's downtown area.

The city wants to involve residents, businesses, and workers in the process of crafting a new future vision for the downtown.

Ultimately, the Planning Commission and the City Council will need to approve and adopt a new Downtown Plan.

AM 1240 WJON logo
Get our free mobile app

The city says the initial phases of the plan have begun with an anticipated completion in the Spring of 2026.

READ RELATED ARTICLES

LOOK: States with the most people earning $1 million or more

Stacker examined Internal Revenue Service tax return data to see which states had the highest share of people who earned $1 million or more in 2019.

Gallery Credit: Elisa Fernández-Arias

Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, Newsletter, St. Cloud News

More From AM 1240 WJON