St. Cloud Offers Up Survey For Future Downtown Development
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- St. Cloud leaders are updating their comprehensive plan to focus on improving downtown.
The St. Cloud Downtown Plan will be a blueprint for the future with a focus on St. Cloud's downtown area.
The city wants to involve residents, businesses, and workers in the process of crafting a new future vision for the downtown.
Ultimately, the Planning Commission and the City Council will need to approve and adopt a new Downtown Plan.
Get our free mobile app
The city says the initial phases of the plan have begun with an anticipated completion in the Spring of 2026.
READ RELATED ARTICLES
- Huskies Win 9th Straight Super Region V Championship
- Main Street Grant to Benefit Downtown St. Cloud, Foley
- St. Cloud's Kyle Backer Named Minnesota Trooper of the Year
- 6 St. Cloud Area Young Professionals Chosen for 2025 Cohort
- Trump Tariffs Could Impact Your Local Brewery's Bottom Line
LOOK: States with the most people earning $1 million or more
Stacker examined Internal Revenue Service tax return data to see which states had the highest share of people who earned $1 million or more in 2019.
Gallery Credit: Elisa Fernández-Arias