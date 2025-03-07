St. Cloud Offers Up Survey For Future Downtown Development

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- St. Cloud leaders are updating their comprehensive plan to focus on improving downtown.

The St. Cloud Downtown Plan will be a blueprint for the future with a focus on St. Cloud's downtown area.

The city wants to involve residents, businesses, and workers in the process of crafting a new future vision for the downtown.

Ultimately, the Planning Commission and the City Council will need to approve and adopt a new Downtown Plan.

Get our free mobile app

The city says the initial phases of the plan have begun with an anticipated completion in the Spring of 2026.

READ RELATED ARTICLES