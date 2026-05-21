ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- Students attending schools in the Minnesota State system will have a tuition increase next year.

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The Board of Trustees of the Minnesota State Colleges and Universities has approved the annual operating budget for fiscal year 2027. It includes an average undergraduate tuition increase of 6.25 percent across all 33 colleges and universities within the system, resulting in an average increase of $357 for colleges, including the St. Cloud Technical and Community College, and $578 for universities, including St. Cloud State University. The average annual tuition is $6,074 at Minnesota State Colleges and $9,827 for Minnesota State Universities.

The systems will continue to examine ways to cut costs, such as closing low-interest programs, streamlining offerings, not filling open positions, implementing hiring freezes, containing administrative costs, and delaying investments in facility and technology infrastructure.

Minnesota State colleges and universities are primarily funded by two sources: legislative funding and tuition. Minnesota State did not receive any new operational

funding from the legislature in the 2025 budget session.

The move follows last year’s average 5.5% tuition increase, when individual campuses saw hikes ranging from 4% to 8% - the largest jump for Minnesota State students since 2007. Trustees also approved Minnesota State’s $2.5 billion budget for 2027, following a $32 million budget gap this year.