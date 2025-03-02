Huskies Win 9th Straight Super Region V Championship
SIOUX FALLS (WJON News) -- St. Cloud State Wrestling captured their ninth consecutive Super Region V Championship Saturday evening.
The Huskies accumulated 133.5 points en route to grabbing their 12th overall region title.
Throughout the day, eight wrestlers qualified for the NCAA Tournament while five went on to win an individual title
125- No. 12 Conor Knopick Places Third, advances to the NCAA Tournament
133- No. 9 Sam Spencer is Super Region V Champion and advances to the NCAA Tournament
149- No. 2 Colby Njos places third, advances to the NCAA Tournament
157- No. 1 Joel Jesuroga is Super Region V Champion and advances to the NCAA Tournament
165- No. 5 Nick Novak is Super Region V Champion and advances to the NCAA Tournament
174- No. 4 Bryce Dagel is Super Region V Champion and advances to the NCAA Tournament
184- No. 11 Bryce FitzPatrick places third and advances to the NCAA Tournament
197- No. 1 Dominic Murphy is Super Region V Champion and advances to the NCAA Tournament
St. Cloud State will begin preparation for the NCAA Tournament which takes place on March 14 and 15 in Indianapolis. St. Cloud State is a five time national champion.
READ RELATED ARTICLES
- Tourist Venues Anchors for Downtown St. Cloud Foot Traffic
- Children's Museum Helping Businesses Prepare for Opening
- St. Cloud Senator Aric Putnam Introduces Social District Bill
- Trump Tariffs Could Impact Your Local Brewery's Bottom Line
- Joann Fabrics Has Announced 12 Store Closings in Minnesota
LOOK: Popular Dinners Americans Don’t Make as Often Anymore
Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz