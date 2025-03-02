Huskies Win 9th Straight Super Region V Championship

SIOUX FALLS (WJON News) -- St. Cloud State Wrestling captured their ninth consecutive Super Region V Championship Saturday evening.

The Huskies accumulated 133.5 points en route to grabbing their 12th overall region title.

Throughout the day, eight wrestlers qualified for the NCAA Tournament while five went on to win an individual title

125- No. 12 Conor Knopick Places Third, advances to the NCAA Tournament

133- No. 9 Sam Spencer is Super Region V Champion and advances to the NCAA Tournament

149- No. 2 Colby Njos places third, advances to the NCAA Tournament

157- No. 1 Joel Jesuroga is Super Region V Champion and advances to the NCAA Tournament

165- No. 5 Nick Novak is Super Region V Champion and advances to the NCAA Tournament

174- No. 4 Bryce Dagel is Super Region V Champion and advances to the NCAA Tournament

184- No. 11 Bryce FitzPatrick places third and advances to the NCAA Tournament

197- No. 1 Dominic Murphy is Super Region V Champion and advances to the NCAA Tournament

Photo by WJON.com's Jim Maurice Photo by WJON.com's Jim Maurice loading...

St. Cloud State will begin preparation for the NCAA Tournament which takes place on March 14 and 15 in Indianapolis. St. Cloud State is a five time national champion.

