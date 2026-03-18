UPDATE: Authorities Identify Victim in Clear Lake Trailer Fire
CLEAR LAKE TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- Authorities have identified the man who died in a trailer fire in Clear Lake Township last month. The Sherburne County Sheriff's Office says the man who died in the blaze was 44-year-old Andrew Kritzeck.
READ MORE: Authorities Investigate Fatal Fire Incident in Clear Lake Township
Sherburne County Sheriff's deputies and firefighters were called to the 3100 block of River Road Southeast at around 6:25 a.m. on February 17th on a report of a trailer fire. Authorities arrived to find a trailer fully engulfed. After fire crews extinguished the flames, investigators discovered Kritzeck's body inside the trailer.
The Midwest Medical Examiner's Office says Kritzeck died from accidental carbon monoxide poisoning.
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