CLEAR LAKE TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- Authorities have identified the man who died in a trailer fire in Clear Lake Township last month. The Sherburne County Sheriff's Office says the man who died in the blaze was 44-year-old Andrew Kritzeck.

READ MORE: Authorities Investigate Fatal Fire Incident in Clear Lake Township

Sherburne County Sheriff's deputies and firefighters were called to the 3100 block of River Road Southeast at around 6:25 a.m. on February 17th on a report of a trailer fire. Authorities arrived to find a trailer fully engulfed. After fire crews extinguished the flames, investigators discovered Kritzeck's body inside the trailer.

The Midwest Medical Examiner's Office says Kritzeck died from accidental carbon monoxide poisoning.

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