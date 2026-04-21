Milaca Man Charged with Failing to Pay Taxes for Five Years Straight
ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- A Milaca man has been charged with 12 felony counts of tax crimes relating to his drywall business. The Minnesota Department of Revenue says the Mille Lacs County Attorney's Office has charged Richard Otten with six felony counts of failing to file individual income tax returns and six felony counts of willfully failing to pay income tax.
According to the complaint, Otten did not file individual income tax returns or pay income tax from 2019 through 2024 despite earning taxable income through his business, Rick's Drywall, Inc. Otten allegedly failed to file returns despite over 25 letters from the Revenue Department, communication with investigators, and compliance actions.
The complaint states that Otten owes over $92,000 in income tax, penalties, and interest. Each felony count carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison, a $10,000 fine, or both.
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