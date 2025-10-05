Tax Preparer Faces 18 Felony Charges For Filing False Returns

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- A Minnesota tax preparer has been charged with multiple tax crimes. The Minnesota Department of Revenue says the Hennepin County Attorney's Office has charged Mubarak Jama of Fridley with 18 tax-related felonies. Jama is charged with four counts of knowingly filing false individual income tax returns, one count of willfully failing to file an individual income tax return, five counts of failing to pay income tax, and eight counts of aiding or assisting in the preparation of false or fraudulent individual tax returns.

According to the complaint, Jama ran a tax preparation business but failed to file his own income tax return or pay income tax in 2023, and he also failed to include all his taxable income from his business and other sources that he filed from 2019 - 2022. Additionally, the complaint states Jama knowingly prepared returns for multiple people with fraudulent claims for deductions of business expenses with false dates, names, and other details. Each count carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison, a $10,000 fine, or both. Jama allegedly owes over $76,000 in income tax.

