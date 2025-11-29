Crosslake Couple Faces Felony Charges Over Tax Fraud Allegations
CROSSLAKE (WJON News) -- A Crosslake couple has been charged with tax fraud after filing false income tax returns in relation to their businesses. The Crow Wing County Attorney's Office has charged Bryan Schindel and Polina Schindel of Crosslake with four felony counts each of filing false or fraudulent income tax returns and six felony counts each of failing to file sales tax returns. According to the complaint, the Schindels falsely filed their taxable income on their returns by underreporting or not reporting income from multiple businesses from 2019 through 2022.
The Schindels also reportedly failed to file tax returns for their businesses, Timber Creek Productions, and Donnik Design Group LLC. The complaint says they misrepresented their taxable income despite receiving more than 65 letters from the Minnesota Department of Revenue regarding their tax status. The Schindels owe over $98,000 in sales and income tax, penalties, and interest. Each felony charge carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison, a $10,000 fine, or both.
