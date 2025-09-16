Tax Fraud Case Reveals Lavish Spending By Remodeling Contractor
ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- A St. Paul man has been charged with filing fraudulent tax returns after making over $1 million. The Minnesota Department of Revenue says the Dakota County Attorney's Office has charged Empress Watson Jr. of North St. Paul with two felony counts of filing false or fraudulent individual income tax returns, one count of failing to file an individual income tax return, and three counts of failing to pay income tax. According to the complaint, Watson earned over $1 million from 2020 to 2022 while working for his significant other and work his remdeling company did for that business.
Watson allegedly spent over $680,000 on travel, jewelry, and vehicles, or by making cash withdrawals or transfers to other financial accounts. The complaint states Watson underreported his taxable income by hundreds of thousands of dollars and failed to file a return or pay any income tax in 2022. He reportedly owes over $64,000 in income tax. Each tax-related charge carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison, a $10,000 fine, or both.
READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:
- Wonderland’s War’s Next Chapter Offers Thrilling New Strategies
- Local Boutiques And Baked Goods Shine At The Hello Fall Festival
- Sartell’s Beloved House Of Pizza Is Returning
- Last Chance For New Bites At The Minnesota State Fair [PHOTOS]
- State Fair Wraps Up Another Unforgettable Summer [GALLERY]
- Minnesota Comedian Denise Winkelman Celebrates Her First Special
This Affordable St. Cloud Area Home Has Potential For The Right Buyer
Gallery Credit: Image Credit: Matt Wieber of Agency North Real Estate
This Newly Listed Mansion Is Less Than 30 Miles From Saint Cloud!
Gallery Credit: Image Credit: Andy Sopher Edina Realty, Inc
So Long! Minnesota's Ugliest Car Just Got Drove Off To Michigan
Gallery Credit: Image Credit: Alex Wayne via Facebook