ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- A St. Paul man has been charged with filing fraudulent tax returns after making over $1 million. The Minnesota Department of Revenue says the Dakota County Attorney's Office has charged Empress Watson Jr. of North St. Paul with two felony counts of filing false or fraudulent individual income tax returns, one count of failing to file an individual income tax return, and three counts of failing to pay income tax. According to the complaint, Watson earned over $1 million from 2020 to 2022 while working for his significant other and work his remdeling company did for that business.

Watson allegedly spent over $680,000 on travel, jewelry, and vehicles, or by making cash withdrawals or transfers to other financial accounts. The complaint states Watson underreported his taxable income by hundreds of thousands of dollars and failed to file a return or pay any income tax in 2022. He reportedly owes over $64,000 in income tax. Each tax-related charge carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison, a $10,000 fine, or both.

