ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- A Pine City man is facing multiple felony charges for not filing taxes in relation to an alleged unlicensed cannabis business. The Minnesota Department of Revenue says Alan Mosio has been charged with felony counts of failing to file a sales and use tax return and willfully failing to pay sales and use tax.

The complaint says law enforcement was looking into Mosio for running an unlicensed cannabis retail business, Deca AI, out of his home. The East Central Drug and Violent Offender Task Force confirmed with the Minnesota Office of Cannabis Management that Mosio did not have a license to cultivate or sell cannabis. He was arrested in January and charged with multiple counts of drug possession and unlawful cultivation of cannabis plants.

According to the complaint, Revenue investigators reviewed Mosio's tax filings and determined he did not file a sales and use tax return for cannabis product sales, and that he owes over $1.9 million in sales and use tax. Each felony count carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison and a $10,000 fine or both.

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