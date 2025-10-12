Minnesota Service Members Urged To Claim Combat Zone Tax Credit
ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- The Minnesota Department of Revenue is reminding service members to take advantage of a tax credit before it expires. The Department of Revenue says the 2021 credit for Military Service in a Combat Zone will expire on Wednesday. Over 2,700 members were eligible, but about 830 members still have not claimed the credit, which is worth $120 a month or partial month served. The department recently sent reminder letters to all those who have yet to claim the credit, with information on how to claim it. The refund can be claimed either electronically or by mail.
Who is qualified for the credit?
To qualify, service members must have been a Minnesota resident during the time of service, served in a combat zone or qualified hazardous duty area in 2021, and received combat pay that is exempt from federal and state income tax. To date, service members have claimed over $1.5 million in refunds, with an average refund of $825.
