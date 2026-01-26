ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- Monday, January 26th, marks the day Minnesotans can start filing their state income tax returns. It coincides with the opening of the federal income tax return window.

Taxpayers will have until Wednesday, April 15th to file individual returns. The Minnesota Department of Revenue has some tips as you prepare to file your returns.

The MDR says taxpayers should file electronically and choose direct deposit because it is the safest and easiest way to file. The Revenue Department says 94-percent of Minnesotans filed electronically last year.

Filers should check if they qualify for free filing and tax preparation. If your adjusted gross income is $89,000 or less, you may be eligible to file electronically for free. Those taxpayers may also qualify for free tax preparation.

Officials say Minnesota provides a variety of tax benefits, so make sure you claim all of them that you are eligible for.

Finally, make sure to double-check for accuracy, file your return by April 15th even if you owe more than you can pay, and save all receipts and tax documents for next year's filing.

Once you've filed your return, the Minnesota Department of Revenue has a Where's My Refund feature on its website.

