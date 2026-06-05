ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- The Minnesota Department of Revenue is announcing details on a one-time increase to the 2025 Homestead Credit Refunds recently passed by the legislature.

Homeowners who qualify for the property tax refund will see a one-time 15-percent increase on their return. The change was part of a larger tax bill passed by lawmakers this year.

The revenue department says homeowners who have already filed the 2025 Homestead Credit Refund returns do not need to take any action to receive the increase. They should not amend their return to receive the increase, as the department will adjust their returns and add it in.

Revenue officials say no letters will be mailed out to impacted taxpayers.

For Minnesotans who still need to file, the deadline is August 16th.

The revenue department will adjust returns filed now until mid-July while upgrades to the system are being implemented. After that time, the increased refund will be automatically included in the return, and no adjustments will need to be made.

Eligible homeowners include those making less than $142,490 per household, per year, who lived in their homesteaded home on January 2nd, 2026, and have no delinquent property taxes.

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