ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- A Twin Cities construction company owner has been charged with several tax crimes. The Minnesota Department of Revenue says Richard Hoffman of St. Louis Park has been charged with six counts of failing to file individual income tax returns and six felony counts of willfully failing to pay income tax.

According to the Department of Revenue, Hoffman did not file tax returns or pay income tax from 2019 to 2024 despite income from his construction business, Midwest Custom Builders, LLC, along with cash deposits and over $2 million in winnings from gambling. The criminal complaint alleges that Hoffman had numerous Commissioner Filed Returns on his behalf and wage levies against him.

Hoffman allegedly owes thousands in taxes.

The complaint says Hoffman admitted knowing he had to file returns and pay taxes, but felt "overwhelmed" and stated "he didn't know how to fix it." The Department of Revenue says Hoffman owes over $356,000 in income tax for the years in question. Each felony charge carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison, a $10,000 fine, or both.

The Revenue Department says many of its criminal case referrals come from public tips. Its 24-hour tip hotline is 651-297-5195 or 800-657-3500. Tips can also be submitted by emailing the Revenue Department at tax.fraud@state.mn.us.

