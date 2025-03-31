Wright County Attorney Charges Texas Man With Tax Crimes

BUFFALO (WJON News) -- The Wright County Attorney's Office has filed charges against a Texas man for failing to pay taxes while running his midway at the county fair.

The Minnesota Department of Revenue says Todd Merriam of San Antonio is charged with six felony counts of failing to file sales tax returns, five felony counts of failing to pay sales and use tax, five felony counts of failing to file income tax returns, and five felony counts of willfully failing to pay income taxes.

Merriam is accused of failing to file sales tax returns and pay sales tax from 2018 through 2023 and failing to file a sales tax return for 2024. He is also accused of failing to pay income tax from 2018 through 2023.

Merriam allegedly owes more than $387,000 in sales and income taxes, penalties, and interest.

Each charge carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

