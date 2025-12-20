Minnesota&#8217;s Tax Standard Deduction Amounts Get A Boost

Minnesota’s Tax Standard Deduction Amounts Get A Boost

John Moore, Getty Images

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- Minnesotans now know what their standard deduction will be for state income taxes next year. The Minnesota Department of Revenue announced the adjusted state individual income tax bracketss for the tax year 2026 will change by 2.369 percent from tax year 2025.

The State Revenue Department says the adjustment will prevent taxpayers from paying taxes at a higher rate based on inflationary changes in their income. The brackets are adjusted annually by an inflation factor and rounded to the nearest $10 based on the change in the U.S. Chained Consumer Price Index.

What will the standard deduction be?

For those taking the standard deduction or the dependent exemption at the state level, the State Revenue Department says the standard deduction is:

Married Filing Jointly - $30,600
Married Filing Separately - $15,300
Single - $15,300
Head of Household - $23,000
Dependent - $5,300

Most people will use the new deduction amount when filling out their income tax return in 2027. More information can be found on the Minnesota Department of Revenue's website.

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT

LOOK: The 25 least expensive states to live in

Here are the top 25 states with the lowest cost of living in 2022, using data Stacker culled from the Council for Community and Economic Research.

Gallery Credit: Aubrey Jane McClaine

LOOK: Here are 25 ways you could start saving money today

These money-saving tips—from finding discounts to simple changes to your daily habits—can come in handy whether you have a specific savings goal, want to stash away cash for retirement, or just want to pinch pennies. It’s never too late to be more financially savvy. Read on to learn more about how you can start saving now. [From: 25 ways you could be saving money today]

Gallery Credit: Bethany Adams

LOOK: The richest town in every state

Stacker used the Census Bureau American Community Survey Five-Year Data to identify each state's richest town based on median household income.

Gallery Credit: Stacker

Filed Under: Minnesota Department of Revenue
Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, Newsletter, St. Cloud News

More From AM 1240 WJON