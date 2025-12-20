ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- Minnesotans now know what their standard deduction will be for state income taxes next year. The Minnesota Department of Revenue announced the adjusted state individual income tax bracketss for the tax year 2026 will change by 2.369 percent from tax year 2025.

The State Revenue Department says the adjustment will prevent taxpayers from paying taxes at a higher rate based on inflationary changes in their income. The brackets are adjusted annually by an inflation factor and rounded to the nearest $10 based on the change in the U.S. Chained Consumer Price Index.

What will the standard deduction be?

For those taking the standard deduction or the dependent exemption at the state level, the State Revenue Department says the standard deduction is:

Married Filing Jointly - $30,600

Married Filing Separately - $15,300

Single - $15,300

Head of Household - $23,000

Dependent - $5,300

Most people will use the new deduction amount when filling out their income tax return in 2027. More information can be found on the Minnesota Department of Revenue's website.

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT

