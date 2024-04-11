Foley Couple Charged With Multiple Tax Crimes

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- A Foley couple is facing charges that they failed to file income tax returns over a six-year period.

The Minnesota Department of Revenue has announced that the Ramsey County Attorney's Office has filed charges against Ian Stocco and Jessica Stocco.

The Stoccos allegedly failed to file returns from 2017 to 2022 despite earning enough income through their business, All American Arborists, to be required to file tax returns.

The complaints allege that the Stoccos knew of their obligation to file income taxes because they had filed returns for prior years.

The revenue department says Ian and Jessica Stocco are each charged with six felony counts and owe more than $129,000 in income tax, penalties, and interest.

READ RELATED ARTICLES

Come Explore Foley, Minnesota in Pictures

Come Visit Bowlus, MN With Us in Pictures