Sartell Man Accused of Committing Felony Tax Crimes

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- A Sartell man is charged with multiple felonies for allegedly committing tax crimes from 2017 through 2021.

The Minnesota Department of Revenue has announced that the Ramsey County Attorney's Office has charged Mark Zajackowski with five felony counts of failing to pay income tax, four felony counts of filing a false or fraudulent return, and one felony count of willfully failing to file individual income tax returns.

The complaint alleges that despite multiple letters from the Department of Revenue demanding he file his returns and pay income tax, Zajackowski spent his money on gambling, a boat, and related properties in Florida.

The department alleges Zajackowski owes more than $152, 000 in income tax, penalties, and interest.

