Cushing Couple Charged With Multiple Tax Crimes

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- A couple from Cushing is accused of committing several tax crimes in recent years.

The Minnesota Department of Revenue says Scott and Kristine Ziegler are charged with six felony counts each of failing to file individual income tax returns and two felony counts each of failing to file withholding tax returns.

According to the complaints, the Zieglers failed to file their state income tax returns from 2016 to 2021 and failed to file withholding returns for their business, Prism Powder Coating for 2020 and 2021.

The charges allege that the couple earned enough money from the business to be required to file individual returns and pay income taxes.

Kristine Ziegler was the bookkeeper for the business and allegedly told investigators that she knew they were supposed to file withholding tax returns but failed to do so.

The Minnesota Department of Revenue alleges Scott Ziegler owes more than $258,000 in income taxes, penalties, and interest. Prism Powder Coating allegedly owes more than $20,700.

