Metro Bus to Hold Public Meetings on Possible Future Transit Hub

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Metro Bus is considering building another transit hub on the western end of its service area and wants your input on where to put it.

There will be two public meetings on Thursday, February 16th at Waite Park City Hall. The first meeting will be from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. and the second will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

The meetings will address the potential impact of locations where Metro Bus is considering buying the land.

Community members are encouraged to attend one of the meetings, especially those who are potentially impacted by the potential future.

It's called a Title VI equity analysis "that is undertaken with regard to where a project is located or sited to ensure the location is selected without regard to race, color, or national origin".

