Metro Bus Jolly Trolley Food Drive Sets More Records
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Two more records for the Jolly Trolley Food Drive.
For the second year in a row, the Jolly Trolley collected a record number of nonperishable donations and a record-breaking amount of money.
Metro Bus parked the trolley outside of three St. Cloud area grocery stores last week and collected 12,726 pounds of food and toiletries along with $4,484.
The Jolly Trolley also made a stop at the Tri-County Humane Society to deliver pallets of food for the animals.
Over the last 13 years, the Jolly Trolley has distributed 29 tons of food and other products and more than $30,000.
The donations will go to benefit Catholic Charities Emergency Services, Promise Neighborhood of Central Minnesota, and the St. Cloud Salvation Army.
