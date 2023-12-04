Officials Net Large Number of Invasive Carp in Mississippi River

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- A large-scale effort between the Minnesota and the Wisconsin Departments of Natural Resources has led to the single largest capture of invasive carp species in Minnesota.

A total of 323 invasive carp were netted in Pool 6 of the Mississippi River near Trempealeau, Wisconsin.

Authorities used tagged fish to follow them to where they congregate in the fall and then used commercial crews to net the fish.

The DNR does not think the carp are reproducing in Minnesota waters, but they likely used springtime flooding to move upstream past open dams.

Of the 323 fish netted, 296 were silver carp, 23 were grass carp and four were bighead carp.

The DNR says netting operations will continue as the river conditions allow.

