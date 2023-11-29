Jolly Trolley Food Drive Coming to St. Cloud Area Grocery Stores

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- After a record-breaking event last year, the Jolly Trolley Food Drive is back again this year.

A number of businesses are teaming up with Metro Bus to collect nonperishable food and cash donations in December.

From December 12th through the 14th, volunteers will be taking donations to benefit Catholic Charities Emergency Services, Promise Neighborhood of Central MN, and the St. Cloud Area Salvation Army.

The Jolly Trolley will be at the St. Cloud Coborn's on Cooper on Tuesday, December 12th, at the Lunds & Byerly's store on Wednesday, December 13th, and at the Coborn's in Sauk Rapids on Thursday, December 14th. All food drives will take place between 4:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.

All cash donations will have five times the buying power than regular retail customers.

Last year, the Jolly Trolley collected 9,280 pounds of food and $4,164 in cash.

