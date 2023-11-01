CentraCare Announces $250,000 Fundraising Match
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- An anonymous donor is giving CentraCare's year-end Community Campaign a big shot in the arm.
A $250,000 matching gift will be used to jumpstart the campaign which is focusing on mental health issues in children.
The fundraising campaign will help CentraCare expand the St. Cloud Hospital Child & Adolescent Behavioral Health program at Clara's House.
Currently, the partial hospitalization program for children is for kids ages 5-18 who may have emotional, behavioral, or psychiatric difficulties. These monies will help expand the program for kids as young as two years old.
Donations made to the CentraCare Foundation before December 31st will go toward the matching gift.
