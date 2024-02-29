CentraCare Starts Six-Part Podcast Featuring Central Minnesotans

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A new podcast aims to bring together central Minnesotans from all walks of life.

CentraCare is teaming up with the Center for Economic Inclusion to create a podcast series. Titled “1,000 Conversations,” the series will have six parts with a new episode being released every two weeks.

The first episode is available now and features a discussion with residents Sangeeta Jha and Emmanuel Oppong about their journeys to St. Cloud. CentraCare says the goal of the podcast is to foster diversity, equity, and inclusion by having conversations about race, relationships, and belonging.

Each episode will include community members and leaders from around central Minnesota including Long Prairie, Monticello, Redwood Falls, Sauk Centre, St. Cloud, and Willmar.

