Cancer Screening Kits Available in Central Minnesota This Month
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- March is Colon Cancer Awareness Month, and central Minnesotans can access free screening all month long.
CentraCare is offering free take-home colon cancer tests between March 1st and April 15th to people ages 45 and older.
Officials say colon cancer is one of the deadliest cancers despite being preventable if found early, and nearly 70 percent of people who are diagnosed have no family history.
The kits can be picked up at 13 CentraCare locations including the Coborn Healing Center and St. Cloud Hospital pharmacy. Kits are limited, so they are first come, first served. A consent form is required.
Pickup Locations:
Baxter Clinic Registration Desk
Benson Hospital Registration Desk
Coborn Healing Center at CentraCare Plaza, St. Cloud
Eden Valley Clinic Laboratory
Long Prairie Clinic Registration Desk
Melrose Clinic Registration Desk
Monticello Specialty Clinic (2nd Floor)
Paynesville Laboratory
Redwood Registration Desk
Richmond Clinic Laboratory
Sauk Centre Hospital Registration Desk
St. Cloud Hospital Pharmacy Drive-up Window
Willmar Cancer Center
