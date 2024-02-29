Cancer Screening Kits Available in Central Minnesota This Month

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- March is Colon Cancer Awareness Month, and central Minnesotans can access free screening all month long.

CentraCare is offering free take-home colon cancer tests between March 1st and April 15th to people ages 45 and older.

Officials say colon cancer is one of the deadliest cancers despite being preventable if found early, and nearly 70 percent of people who are diagnosed have no family history.

The kits can be picked up at 13 CentraCare locations including the Coborn Healing Center and St. Cloud Hospital pharmacy. Kits are limited, so they are first come, first served. A consent form is required.

Pickup Locations:

Baxter Clinic Registration Desk

Benson Hospital Registration Desk

Coborn Healing Center at CentraCare Plaza, St. Cloud

Eden Valley Clinic Laboratory

Long Prairie Clinic Registration Desk

Melrose Clinic Registration Desk

Monticello Specialty Clinic (2nd Floor)

Paynesville Laboratory

Redwood Registration Desk

Richmond Clinic Laboratory

Sauk Centre Hospital Registration Desk

St. Cloud Hospital Pharmacy Drive-up Window

Willmar Cancer Center

