UNDATED (WJON News) -- Two Central Minnesota companies have received a grant to help train employees. CentraCare Health System-St. Cloud and Two Rivers Enterprises in Holdingford both received part of $5.4 million in funds from the 2024 Dual Training Grants awarded by the Minnesota Office of Higher Education (OHE).

Get our free mobile app

84 total businesses were awarded grant money to train 958 employees in high-demand industries such as agriculture, health care services, child care, and more. Governor Tim Walz says these career growth and training opportunities allow Minnesotans to get ahead in their careers while helping businesses recruit and retain talent.

The program is designed to help employers create earn-and-learn programs for employees and with providing on the job training and support for postsecondary education.

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

The 25 Best Places to Live in Minnesota Stacker compiled a list of the best places to live in Minnesota using data from Niche . Niche ranks places to live based on a variety of factors including cost of living, schools, health care, recreation, and weather. Cities, suburbs, and towns were included. Listings and images are from realtor.com

On the list, there's a robust mix of offerings from great schools and nightlife to high walkability and public parks. Some areas have enjoyed rapid growth thanks to new businesses moving to the area, while others offer glimpses into area history with well-preserved architecture and museums. Keep reading to see if your hometown made the list.

7 Countries That Are Roughly the Same Size as Minnesota