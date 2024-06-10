Two Central MN Businesses Receive State Grant For Employee Training
UNDATED (WJON News) -- Two Central Minnesota companies have received a grant to help train employees. CentraCare Health System-St. Cloud and Two Rivers Enterprises in Holdingford both received part of $5.4 million in funds from the 2024 Dual Training Grants awarded by the Minnesota Office of Higher Education (OHE).
84 total businesses were awarded grant money to train 958 employees in high-demand industries such as agriculture, health care services, child care, and more. Governor Tim Walz says these career growth and training opportunities allow Minnesotans to get ahead in their careers while helping businesses recruit and retain talent.
The program is designed to help employers create earn-and-learn programs for employees and with providing on the job training and support for postsecondary education.
