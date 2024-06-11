Grand Opening Wednesday for Paynesville Hospital&#8217;s Renovation

Grand Opening Wednesday for Paynesville Hospital’s Renovation

Submitted photo - CentraCare

PAYNESVILLE (WJON News) -- CentraCare is holding a grand opening for the newly renovated hospital in Paynesville.

The final phase of CentraCare - Paynesville Hospital is complete and the community is invited to come for tours, giveaways, and refreshments.

It will be held on Wednesday from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Over the past two years, CentraCare has been updating the current hospital with new amenities and adding additional space.

Phase one was completed at the end of last year when hospital staff began occupying the space and caring for patients in the newly expanded space

Phase two includes a 16,500 renovated space with a helipad, ambulance garage, trauma and procedure rooms, two secure holding rooms, seven universal rooms, a decontamination area, nursing stations, a grief/consult room, a new waiting area, cafe bistro, and a grand entrance with a patient drop-off area.

Visitors to the grand opening event should enter using the new entrance on Stearns Avenue South.

