CentraCare St. Cloud Now Offering Doulas

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- CentraCare St. Cloud OB/GYN Clinic is now offering doula services to expectant mothers. CentraCare has partnered with Everyday Miracles to offer doulas with the goal of providing patients with a fulfilling birth experience through physical, emotional, and informational support.

A doula is a woman without formal obstetric training who is employed to provide support and guidance to a pregnant woman during labor. Diversity Equity and Inclusion Specialist Erica Scott says CentraCare wants to partner with birthing persons to be empowered and team members are there to provide patients with the best possible birthing experience.

CentraCare now has seven doulas to offer advice on labor positions, offer comfort, assist with breathing exercises, and more.

