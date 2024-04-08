CentraCare St. Cloud Now Offering Doulas
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- CentraCare St. Cloud OB/GYN Clinic is now offering doula services to expectant mothers. CentraCare has partnered with Everyday Miracles to offer doulas with the goal of providing patients with a fulfilling birth experience through physical, emotional, and informational support.
A doula is a woman without formal obstetric training who is employed to provide support and guidance to a pregnant woman during labor. Diversity Equity and Inclusion Specialist Erica Scott says CentraCare wants to partner with birthing persons to be empowered and team members are there to provide patients with the best possible birthing experience.
CentraCare now has seven doulas to offer advice on labor positions, offer comfort, assist with breathing exercises, and more.
READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:
- Riverview Custodian & Kids Team Up For Unique Art Project
- Fischer Makes Wheels On The Bus Go Round For Over 50 Years
- Albany Girl Uses Lemonade Stand To Help Community
- Dogs Helping To Build Mental Health At Paynesville High School
- Sartell Brining Efforts Better For Environment & Saves City Money
Iconic Band Calling America For One Last Run
LOOK: Highest-rated Free Things to do in Minnesota, According to Tripadvisor
Gallery Credit: Stacker
175 Years of Benton County History